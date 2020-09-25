Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $875.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.20 million and the lowest is $848.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $913.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,196. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

