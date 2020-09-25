Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is ($0.43). Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

MUR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 124,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

