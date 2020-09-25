Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce sales of $119.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the lowest is $118.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $85.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $453.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $464.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $461.00 million, with estimates ranging from $451.91 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,843. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

