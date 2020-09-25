Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 48,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $243.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 222,935 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.