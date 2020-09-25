Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.09. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

