Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Post -$1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.84). Myomo posted earnings per share of ($4.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($4.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Shares of Myomo stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,935. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

