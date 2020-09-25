Zacks: Brokerages Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to post $231.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.08 million and the lowest is $208.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $307.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $932.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $839.63 million, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QEP. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

QEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 101,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,849. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QEP Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,249,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

