Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.03 Million

Brokerages expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to post $287.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.44 million. RingCentral posted sales of $233.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $7.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,116. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.08. RingCentral has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $317.84.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,599 shares of company stock worth $39,280,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

