Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.21. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Dutch Shell.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.54. 9,533,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,907. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.