Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,192 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $47.88. 135,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,546. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

