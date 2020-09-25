Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.65. Zumiez reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 307,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $690.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zumiez by 208.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,685 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.