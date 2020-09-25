Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 409.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 270.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $82,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 135.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,224,000 after purchasing an additional 824,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 173.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750,883 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.