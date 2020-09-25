Zacks Investment Research Lowers Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNST. JMP Securities started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $18.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $126,250,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,498 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,342,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 396,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $46,796,000.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

