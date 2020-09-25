Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.77. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. Analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

