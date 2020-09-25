Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded to Buy at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on Z. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $97.81 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $514,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,034,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock valued at $197,675,370 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

