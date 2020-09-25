Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZTS. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $165.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,685,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,407,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $674,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Zoetis by 225.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $3,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.