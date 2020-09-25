Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average is $138.09. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,933 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

