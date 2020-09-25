ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Trading Down 33.3%

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) traded down 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 961,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 453,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

