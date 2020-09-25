Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus CrowdGather (NASDAQ:CRWG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Zynga alerts:

69.6% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zynga and CrowdGather, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 2 3 12 0 2.59 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynga currently has a consensus target price of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynga and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 7.25 $41.92 million ($0.06) -148.50 CrowdGather $160,000.00 4.00 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Risk & Volatility

Zynga has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zynga beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.