$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Noodles & Co reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 252,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $308.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

