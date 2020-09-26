$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GAN.

GAN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 652,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.73. GAN has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

