-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. 3,636,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,894,541. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $24.48.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

