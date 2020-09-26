-$0.04 EPS Expected for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,326.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.06%.

LCTX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 382,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.