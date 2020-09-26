-$0.06 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CENT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CENT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.80. 75,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,422. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

