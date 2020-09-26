$0.14 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.09. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 627.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 911,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

