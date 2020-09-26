$0.18 EPS Expected for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $193,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $722,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,196. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.