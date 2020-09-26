$0.20 EPS Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,455. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $24.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,371,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,662,000 after buying an additional 6,151,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 5,151,418 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 7,625.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,798,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 3,749,484 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,792,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after buying an additional 1,705,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,384,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 1,599,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

