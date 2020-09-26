$0.42 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. 1,727,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.04. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

