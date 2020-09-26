$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.55 million.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. 116,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,147. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $96.40.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

