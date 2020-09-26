$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.72. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 206,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,596. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

