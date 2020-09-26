-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.05. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($3.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.49) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of ($6.96) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,380. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.