$0.91 EPS Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,725,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after acquiring an additional 948,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 69,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,896. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

