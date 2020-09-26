-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Nine Energy Service reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 509,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.94. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.