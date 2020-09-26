0x 24-Hour Volume Tops $39.66 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, 0x has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003625 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Huobi and Upbit. 0x has a total market capitalization of $289.65 million and approximately $39.66 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00245245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00095055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.01518428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00194506 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GOPAX, Huobi, WazirX, BitBay, IDEX, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, Bilaxy, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Binance, C2CX, FCoin, OKEx, Koinex, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, DigiFinex, ABCC, Hotbit, Gate.io, AirSwap, Bitbns, ZB.COM, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Zebpay, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Bithumb, Upbit, Crex24, Fatbtc, Iquant and Independent Reserve. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.