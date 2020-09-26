0xBitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $587,575.86 and approximately $1.43 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.77 or 0.04900409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

