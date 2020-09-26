0xcert Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $106,522.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.22 or 0.04826516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

