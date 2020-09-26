$1.52 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.60. SAP posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,417. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

