$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to report $123.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $101.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $497.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.44 million to $498.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $623.65 million, with estimates ranging from $608.58 million to $649.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.93. The stock had a trading volume of 809,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -163.43 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total transaction of $373,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,005,417. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Coupa Software by 638.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 457,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after acquiring an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

