$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to post sales of $123.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $101.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $497.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.44 million to $498.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $623.65 million, with estimates ranging from $608.58 million to $649.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total transaction of $373,514.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,072 shares of company stock worth $58,005,417. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 133,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $8.46 on Friday, reaching $272.93. The stock had a trading volume of 809,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,629. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.43 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.92.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

