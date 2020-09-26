1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.03 ($34.16).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €18.94 ($22.28) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

