1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.03 ($34.16).

DRI opened at €18.94 ($22.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.79. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €32.88 ($38.68).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

