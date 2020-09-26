$18.56 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post $18.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $18.82 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted sales of $17.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $68.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of CSSE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 81,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $201,154.32. Insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

