$18.90 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post $18.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.05 million and the lowest is $16.58 million. HEXO posted sales of $11.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $62.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $105.62 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEXO.

NYSE HEXO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 3,928,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,127. The company has a market capitalization of $318.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.35. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

