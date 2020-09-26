$329.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $329.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.20 million and the lowest is $327.50 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $299.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $9,601,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 293.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.71. 184,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $69.64.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.