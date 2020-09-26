$329.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $329.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.20 million and the lowest is $327.50 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $299.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $9,601,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 293.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.71. 184,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

