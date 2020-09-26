$41.32 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will report $41.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.51 million to $42.13 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $160.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.52 million to $163.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $244.19 million, with estimates ranging from $219.56 million to $268.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ INSE remained flat at $$2.98 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $68.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

