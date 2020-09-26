$42.93 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report sales of $42.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the highest is $69.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $637.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 148,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,576. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

