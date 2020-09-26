$65.47 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will announce sales of $65.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.34 million to $65.59 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $72.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $270.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.73 million to $270.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $262.02 million, with estimates ranging from $261.64 million to $262.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%.

NMFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $916.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.22. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

