$691.55 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $691.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $698.12 million and the lowest is $683.28 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $600.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,180 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 78.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 206,765 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 321,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,637 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

