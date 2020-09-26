$718.62 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $718.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $713.40 million to $723.83 million. Stantec reported sales of $716.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of STN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.91. 149,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,939. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Stantec has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stantec by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

