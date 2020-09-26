$79.04 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will announce $79.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $85.51 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $68.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $307.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.45 million to $327.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $334.73 million, with estimates ranging from $302.61 million to $353.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 617,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,693. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

